Phoenix homes under construction near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road destroyed in overnight fire

PHOENIX — Homes under construction in Phoenix were destroyed in a large fire overnight, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the scene near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road around 11:30 p.m. Sunday where multiple homes were found to be fully engulfed in flames.

Phoenix Fire Department

Phoenix Fire Department officials say more than 75 firefighters from seven Valley cities were called to the scene and eventually put out the blaze.

It's not yet known how many homes were involved in the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and ABC15 will continue to follow this incident.

This is the second major blaze impacting homes under construction that ABC15 has reported on within a week.

A fire ripped through an apartment complex site in Prescott Valley last week, causing an estimated $60 million in damage.

That incident is believed to be linked to a string of property damage incidents and other fires in the Prescott Valley area.

There have also been several Valley fires that have resulted in injuries since the end of last month — a baby and a woman were hurt in a fire in Glendale, and a man and child were hurt in a Phoenix apartment fire.

