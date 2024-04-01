Fire rips through Prescott Valley construction site, prompting evacuations and road closures

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley officials are investigating a destructive fire that ripped through an apartment complex construction site early Monday morning.

The fire broke out after 1 a.m. near Florentine Road and Main Street in Prescott Valley, causing the evacuation of nearby apartments and area road closures.

Rachel Hostetler, who lives nearby, sent a photo of the fiery scene to our newsroom:

Rachel Hostetler

Roy Sirakis also shared a video with us that shows the collapse of one of the structures:

Structure collapses during fire in Prescott Valley

"The 685,000-square-foot building/parking lot structure that was under construction was (completely) engulfed in flames and is a complete loss," police say.

ABC15 has learned that Prescott Valley police and Yavapai County Emergency Management are working together for shelter needs for residents impacted by the closures and evacuations.

Police say the following apartments are evacuated and road closures include:



Building A, Building B, Building C, and Building N at Talking Glass Apartments.

Center Court @ Pav Way.

Florentine Rd. @ Lake Valley Rd.

Florentine Rd. @ Main Street.

No injuries have been reported and crews are still at the scene hours after the fire broke out, working to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

