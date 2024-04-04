Prescott Valley officials investigating fires, criminal damage impacting high school and apartments

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley officials are investigating a string of recent fires and criminal damage incidents impacting a local high school and apartment construction site.

The investigations are ongoing in all of the cases, and the community is asked to provide any information to police.

Officials have not tied any of the incidents together and have not said if they are believed to have involved the same suspect.

Here's what we know about each of the incidents that have occurred within a week:

Bradshaw Mountain High School - March 29 & 31

The first incident occurred on March 29 and March 31 at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Police say an unknown person committed "high dollar criminal damage" totaling at least $60,000 in damage to the property both mornings between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The person responsible was captured on surveillance video wearing black clothing, a mask, gloves, and boots. They also appeared to be wearing a headlamp and a "Go-Pro style camera," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prescott Valley PD at 928-772-9267. Tips can also be provided to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Legado apartment complex construction site - April 1

A destructive fire ripped through an apartment complex construction site early in the morning on April 1.

The fire broke out after 1 a.m. at the Legado complex site near Florentine Road and Main Street, causing the evacuation of nearby apartments and area road closures.

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority

"The 685,000-square-foot building/parking lot structure that was under construction was (completely) engulfed in flames and is a complete loss," police say.

Police estimate the cost of the damage to be approximately $60 million.

A task force including the ATF is investigating the blaze.

The video in the player above highlights ABC15's coverage from earlier this week.

Bradshaw Mountain High School - April 4

Prescott Valley Police Department said Thursday morning that "criminal activity" was under investigation at Bradshaw Mountain High School, days after tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done at the campus.

Officials urged the public to avoid the area.

Bradshaw Mountain High School is going to be closed on Thursday due to the investigation, which reportedly involved another fire incident.

The following message was posted on the school's website Thursday morning:

BMHS

ABC15 has reached out to the Prescott Valley Police Department and Bradshaw Mountain High School for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

We'll stay on top of these investigations and bring you the latest as the information becomes available.

Do you have a tip about an incident impacting your community? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com.