Prescott business owner comes to the aid of seniors amid snowstorms

Facebook call-out led to Highland Grading and Excavating clearing driveways for seniors
Posted at 6:13 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09

PRESCOTT, AZ — As snow blanketed the high country over the past few days, a local business owner saw it as an opportunity to give back to his community.

Armando Mejia, owner of Highland Grading and Excavating, put a call out on Facebook offering to plow seniors' driveways for free.

On Friday morning, he put his team and heavy machinery to work, helping clear the driveways of six seniors trapped in their homes. It was just one of the many videos we saw of neighbors stepping up for each other in the area.

Watch the video in the player above to check out how so many came to the aid of each other as the snow continues to pile up.

