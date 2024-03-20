WATCH: Prescott's own Aliyah Alpert will compete in the Scripps Spelling Bee again

PRESCOTT, AZ — Prescott's own Aliyah Alpert is headed back to the Scripps Spelling Bee after winning the 2024 Arizona Spelling Bee hosted by the Arizona Educational Foundation!

Alpert, an 8th grader from Alpert Home School, out-spelled 27 other competitors to win the 2024 Arizona Spelling Bee.

Alpert is a veteran of the Arizona Spelling Bee. She has been competing since the age of 6, spelling words like "edelweiss" and "duplicitous" by the age of 8. She still remembers her first competition.

"I entered a homeschool spelling bee, I had a couple of months to study the list and I ended up getting second so it was super fun for me and I decided to keep practicing and that's how I got where I am," she said.

Alpert also finished 9th in the Scripps Spelling Bee in 2022.

Watch the video in the player above as we speak to Alpert about what it's like to be heading back to the Scripps Spelling Bee!