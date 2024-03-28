Watch Now
Infant, woman injured during Glendale apartment fire

A total of 15 people in four units have been displaced by the fire
Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 28, 2024
GLENDALE, AZ — An infant and a woman are being treated for injuries at a hospital after an apartment fire in Glendale.

On Thursday afternoon, Glendale fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 43rd Avenue and Glendale.

Officials say the fire involved four apartment units with 15 people getting displaced due to damage.

An infant suffered burn injuries and a woman suffered injuries from a fall. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Glendale Fire says a man was also treated at the scene but did not need to go to a hospital.

The Glendale Crisis Response team is helping the victims with their needs.

Investigators believe the fire sparked from a cooking incident that extended through the attic and into surrounding units.

An investigation remains underway.

