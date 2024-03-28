Infant, woman injured during Glendale apartment fire

GLENDALE, AZ — An infant and a woman are being treated for injuries at a hospital after an apartment fire in Glendale.

On Thursday afternoon, Glendale fire crews were called to an apartment fire near 43rd Avenue and Glendale.

Officials say the fire involved four apartment units with 15 people getting displaced due to damage.

Today’s 1A fire involved 4 units total, 15 displaced citizens, 3 patients total, an adult female suffered a fall injury, an infant suffered burn injuries, they will be transported. Adult male patient will not be transported, he was treated on scene. pic.twitter.com/juV3DMEFiZ — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) March 28, 2024

An infant suffered burn injuries and a woman suffered injuries from a fall. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Glendale Fire says a man was also treated at the scene but did not need to go to a hospital.

The Glendale Crisis Response team is helping the victims with their needs.

Investigators believe the fire sparked from a cooking incident that extended through the attic and into surrounding units.

An investigation remains underway.