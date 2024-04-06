Man, child hurt after apartment fire near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and a child are hurt after an apartment fire late Friday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire officials say the fire broke out at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 11 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found thick black smoke coming from a downstairs apartment in a two-story building.

First responders located two people inside the burning apartment, the man and child.

They were both taken to the hospital for burn injuries.

The fire was contained to the single apartment and no one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.