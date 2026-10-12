Phoenix firefighters rescue animals during weekend house fire

PHOENIX — A Sunday house fire near Van Buren and 40th Street has displaced three people and six pets.

The Phoenix Fire Department said all three people inside safely left the home before crews arrived.

Firefighters took three dogs and three cats from the home, sharing photos and videos over the weekend of the life-saving measures.

In serious pet rescues, they use a “Fido” bag, which includes an oxygen mask designed specifically for animals.

“It gives them 100% oxygen,” Captain Todd Keller said. "Very advantageous for the recovery of your animal."

In life-threatening situations, the fire department always urges people to get everyone out of the home first before any animals and to not run back in for any reason.

There are ways homeowners and pet parents can prepare for emergencies.

The ASPCA provides window decals that let emergency crews know what animals may still be in the home.

Additionally, the Arizona Humane Society recommends remembering the “Three Ps”: Prepare, Plan, and Practice.

The organization says pet parents should have a clear emergency and disaster plan, which includes a go-bag, making sure all microchips and collar tags are up to date, and knowing who nearby could have easy access to the pet should you not be home.

Arizona Humane Society Director of Field Operations Tracey Miiller said practicing how long it takes to get animals out of the home safely can make or break a good evacuation plan.

"Because they’re going to be freaked out, they’re going to be aware of the situation, aware of your stress, and a lot of times pet owners get hurt because they’re trying to do all of this for the first time,” Miiller said.