Phoenix firefighters called to three separate mountain rescues in less than an hour

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters were called to three separate mountain rescues in less than an hour Sunday morning and early afternoon.

The first call came out around 11:30 a.m. for a distressed hiker on Dreamy Draw.

Firefighters found the hiker and were able to walk the man off the trail for assessment. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

About 20 minutes after the initial call, firefighters were dispatched to the Cholla Trail on Camelback Mountain for two distressed hikers.

First responders found the pair and helped walk them both off the mountain. The two refused transportation to the hospital.

Then, at 12:05 p.m., Phoenix fire crews received another mountain rescue call, this time on Deem Hills in north Phoenix.

Emergency crews found a man in distress on the mountain, and he was brought down using a big wheel operation.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.