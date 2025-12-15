Phoenix 911 dispatchers now use AI to handle non-emergency calls

PHOENIX — Phoenix has implemented artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline its 911 system, allowing human dispatchers to focus on life-threatening emergencies while AI handles routine non-emergency calls.

The new system, which began in August, greets non-emergency callers with an automated message: "Hello, you have reached the Phoenix Police Department non-emergency number. Do you want to continue in English?" The AI then guides callers through yes-or-no prompts to determine whether they need a human dispatcher.

"It's not supposed to be a replacement for dispatchers or operators, it's to help them and help the public to get through faster," said Allie Edwards, a Phoenix Police Administrator of the communications bureau.

Before the AI implementation, operators handled both emergency and non-emergency calls, creating lengthy wait times for callers seeking help.

"Depending on how busy they were, it could take a couple hours," Edwards said.

Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien had been pushing for the AI system for more than a year, telling ABC15 in 2024 she knew of residents so frustrated with long waits for non-emergency calls they hung up.

O'Brien said the technology addresses staffing challenges.

"We will be reducing the call volume load on our 911 dispatchers, and they are under so much stress and handling far more calls than they should be," O'Brien said.

Dispatchers like Emily Kuhnle now focus on emergency calls, allowing them to provide the human connection that technology cannot replace.

"It's very gratifying knowing you're able to help somebody even if you can't physically help them you're still helping them and if that's what you want to do in life and you enjoy helping people it's definitely a good job to do," Kuehnle said. "I'm able to help people in their darkest of times."

"You're helping citizens on their worst day. I think that's the best part about work here," said Edwards.

New behavioral health option added to 911 services

On Monday, Phoenix also introduced a new option for 911 callers seeking mental health assistance.

Dispatchers now ask callers if they need behavioral health professionals in addition to police or fire services. There had already been systems in place to ID potential behavioral health needs, but now the caller is presented the option up front as well.

When callers request behavioral health help, operators determine whether trained mental health workers can handle the call alone or if police or fire personnel are also needed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.