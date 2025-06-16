Person infectious with measles traveled through Sky Harbor, health officials say

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Department of Public Health says a person infectious with measles traveled through Phoenix Sky Harbor last week.

Officials are working with federal, state, and airport officials to protect travelers who may have been exposed.

The public may have been exposed to the measles in this case between 5 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, June 10. Officials say the exposure points were in Terminal 4, beyond security checkpoints and Concourses C and D.

Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after the infectious person leaves, and the stated exposure window includes that time, health officials say.

Measles spreads by direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. A person with measles can give the disease to other people even before they feel sick. Measles can cause serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant women and people with depressed immune systems.

Individuals who develop any symptoms of measles should self-isolate, stay away from others and seek medical care. Symptomatic individuals who do not have a healthcare provider may need to be seen at a local hospital emergency room or urgent care center. People with measles symptoms should first call their healthcare provider or the medical facility before going in. They will let you know when to visit their office so others in the waiting area are not exposed.

Four cases of measles within Navajo County were reported by officials last week, marking the first cases in Arizona in 2025.