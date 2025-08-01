Arizona governor seeks $700 million reimbursement for border security expenses

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has requested the federal government reimburse the state for nearly $760 million in border security expenses incurred since January 2021.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Hobbs detailed how Arizona has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on border security measures over the past four years.

"Arizona is committed to securing our border and combating drug and human trafficking in our communities," Hobbs wrote in the letter to Secretary Noem.

The governor highlighted collaborative efforts between state and federal authorities, including Task Force SAFE and Operation Desert Guardian, which she says have been effective in intercepting drugs and combating cartel operations.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"By working together to deliver on our shared goals, we are making substantial progress in securing the border and curtailing border-related crime," Hobbs said.

The $759,693,277.52 in expenses includes over $695 million to support local law enforcement in combating border-related crime, more than $49 million for operations coordinated between state and federal law enforcement officials, and over $14.6 million for personnel support at international ports of entry, according to the letter.

Hobbs cited her statutory obligation under Arizona Revised Statutes as part of the basis for the reimbursement request.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.