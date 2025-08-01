Man receives prison sentence for more than 750 acts of graffiti in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been sentenced to prison for hundreds of acts of vandalism in Phoenix.

On Thursday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that 34-year-old Jordan Quimayousie, a prolific tagger, received a sentence of four-and-a-half years in prison for more than 750 acts of graffiti across Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says it happened between January 2023 and October 2024.

Quimayousie vandalized properties in Phoenix's 19th Avenue Corridor, between Indian School and Camelback roads.

He reportedly spray-painted his monikers on City of Phoenix property, like bus stops, sidewalks, fire hydrants, as well as properties belonging to churches, schools and apartment buildings.

Quimayousie pleaded guilty to criminal damage, a class four felony. On top of his prison sentence, he is ordered to pay more than $58,000 in restitution to the city, the full amount the city spent on cleanup, according to MCAO.

The taggings were first brought up by neighbors at a community meeting. They reported to Deputy County Attorney Mischa Hepner that the Quimayousie was tagging the area faster than the city could make repairs.

“This case highlights the power of a community working together to make our neighborhoods better,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Residents spoke up, Phoenix Police Community Action Officers did a thorough investigation, and MCAO’s prosecutor made sure this defendant was appropriately punished and made to pay back taxpayer dollars spent cleaning up his crimes.”