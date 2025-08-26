Paws and Peers: Canine comfort bringing smiles at Fremont Junior High

MESA — At Fremont Junior High, students are greeted not only by teachers and classmates, but also by special four-legged friends, one being Riley.

As part of the Paws and Peers therapy dog program in the Mesa School District, Riley is more than just a classroom visitor—she’s part greeter, part therapist, and a full-time furry best friend.

“For most of the time, you can pet them, and they’re always soft,” says one student, reflecting on Riley’s calming presence.

For students like Caleb Arguelles, who recently transferred from California, Riley had an immediate impact.

“When you’re starting a new school and just coming in, you don’t know too many people, and the dog walks up to you— I feel like I was here at home and it felt really great,” Caleb recalls.

Kelsey Anderson, a special education teacher at Fremont and Riley’s mom, says the transition from elementary to junior high can be intimidating for many kids.

“Junior High is scary, especially seventh grade, but when they walk in and see the dog, they’re a lot calmer,” she shares.

The Paws and Peers program began in 2019, launched in response to growing concerns about school safety and student mental health. Six years later, 66 therapy dogs are now making a positive impact across Arizona’s largest school district.

“It’s so exciting to see people realize how special this is and really see the benefits,” Paige Kistner, the program’s district support specialist, notes. “Teachers and students love the dogs. We’re seeing improvements in student motivation, attendance, and overall well-being.”

Students say the dogs on the Fremont campus help calm them. “I get, like, really anxious sometimes and it’s hard to do my work. When she [Riley] was new, it helped me focus a bit,” one student explains.

Riley isn’t the only canine counselor at Fremont. Rizzo, another therapy dog, works alongside school counselor Jesse Love. “We kind of help each other out. Sometimes when things aren’t working in our counseling sessions, I’ll turn to Rizzo for support,” Jesse says.

These therapy dogs are much more than mascots—they’re part of the effort to meet students’ social and emotional needs, helping them learn and grow as individuals. One eighth grader offers this simple advice to the new seventh-grade class: “Some of the dogs here are really great.”

At Fremont Junior High, it’s clear that a little wag and a warm nuzzle can go a long way in making school feel like home.