Organizers gear up for first-of-its-kind Kwanzaa celebration in Phoenix

December 26 marks the beginning of Kwanzaa celebrations across the United States, including right here in Arizona.

The holiday lasts seven days and is a celebration of African American culture and community.

Each day, those who celebrate light what's called a "Kinara" with each candle representing a different principle of Kwanzaa.

Day 1 = Umoja, or unity

Day 2 = Kujichagulia, or self determination

Day 3 = Ujima, or collective work and responsibility

Day 4 = Ujamaa, or cooperative work and economics

Day 5 = Nia, or purpose

Day 6 = Kuumba, or creativity

Day 7 = Imani, or faith

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke with the owner of Lasgidi Cafe, Chef Patty Titcombe, about a new celebration she has spearheaded that will take place on Saturday, the third day of Kwanzaa, here in Phoenix.

"It's past due for Arizona," explains Chef Patty. "I believe that as we continue to move forward as a community, given all the things that have occurred this year, it's really important to highlight that collective work and responsibility. There are so many Black and African American groups working in silos, and I think pulling us all together for this collective work really highlights and showcases what we are doing as a community."

The Kwanzaa Cultural Festival takes place Saturday, December 28 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Afri-Soul Marketplace at 1145 E. Washington St.