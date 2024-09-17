Operation Blue Ribbon lines fallen officer's funeral route with ribbons

PHOENIX — Volunteers with Operation Blue Ribbon, a valley nonprofit dedicated to showing support for law enforcement following line-of-duty deaths, tied blue ribbons around trees for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge on Monday.

The colorful ribbons now line the area from 60th Street and Bell Road to Dream City Church, where a closed funeral service will be held for the fallen officer on Wednesday morning.

"Seeing a fallen officer like this hurts us all," shared volunteer Darlene Vallo. "I feel a heaviness for his wife, his child. I know that she will be in our prayers. We will carry her, on whatever journey God has for her."

