NewsLocal News

One dead, two hospitalized after early morning crash in Phoenix

Phoenix police are now handling the investigation
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning near 57th Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded around 6 a.m. and found multiple vehicles involved in the crash, with one person trapped inside a car.

Three people were evaluated at the scene.

One person died before they could be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say a man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a woman was taken in stable condition.

