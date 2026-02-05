Officials react to the deadly helicopter crash in Flagstaff Wednesday night

FLAGSTAFF — Arizona officials share their response to the deadly helicopter crash that took the lives of two DPS crew members on Wednesday night.

The City of Flagstaff released the following statement:

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett said, “I am so proud of the men and women of the Flagstaff Police Department for their heroic actions last night. Their work to protect our community and detain an active shooter saved many lives.

Tragically, the lives of two Arizona Department of Public Safety officers who were assisting Flagstaff Police ended when their helicopter crashed. I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to the families of these officers, DPS, and the entire law enforcement community for their loss. The City of Flagstaff stands ready to support you.”

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the following on X:

PCSD extends our deepest condolences to our partners at the @Arizona_DPS following last night’s tragic ranger helicopter crash.



We mourn this heartbreaking loss alongside the DPS family & the law enforcement community. pic.twitter.com/sEqp6ijZO6 — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 5, 2026

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shared the following:

Sheriff Jerry Sheridan and the entire Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office extends our prayers and deepest condolences to our partners at the Arizona Department of Public Safety in light of the tragic incident in Flagstaff late last night. pic.twitter.com/qMb87mMIy8 — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOAZ) February 5, 2026

El Mirage Police:

Our hearts are with the Arizona DPS family and everyone affected by last evening’s helicopter crash. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones, colleagues, and community during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UVRZQIUMTo — El Mirage Police (@ElMiragePD) February 5, 2026

Arizona Trooper's Fraternal Order of Police released the following statement on X: