Officials react to the deadly helicopter crash in Flagstaff Wednesday night

Two Arizona DPS crew members died in the crash
FLAGSTAFF — Arizona officials share their response to the deadly helicopter crash that took the lives of two DPS crew members on Wednesday night.

The City of Flagstaff released the following statement:

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett said, “I am so proud of the men and women of the Flagstaff Police Department for their heroic actions last night. Their work to protect our community and detain an active shooter saved many lives.

Tragically, the lives of two Arizona Department of Public Safety officers who were assisting Flagstaff Police ended when their helicopter crashed. I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to the families of these officers, DPS, and the entire law enforcement community for their loss. The City of Flagstaff stands ready to support you.”

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released the following on X:

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shared the following:

El Mirage Police:

Arizona Trooper's Fraternal Order of Police released the following statement on X:

