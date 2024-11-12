North Phoenix school invests in tech to help students with autism thrive

PHOENIX — There is a space where children living with autism can thrive in north Phoenix. Gateway Academy is just for students with high-functioning autism. Now the private school is making a huge investment to expand their minds.

At Gateway Academy, art class gets elevated with iPads.

“Previously, I mean, it was a pretty good art class, don't get me wrong, but donation of those iPads, you know, they really took off!” Rocco Bickson, a senior, said.

It's state-of-the-art technology, put right in the hands of students.

“We came in and we saw the art that the children produced, and it was, I was blown away!” Stefanie Liberatore, a parent, said.

Now the school is investing $325,000 on more iPads and other tech tools.

“Just imagine what that can enable some students to do,” Bickson said.

The money is going to drones that enable kids to get FAA certification, and virtual reality sets to give students a fully immersive and interactive learning experience. Other tools include interactive smart boards, 3D printers, high-tech whiteboards, and 130 advanced laptops to support a curriculum that heavily relies on tech.

“We have very, very bright kids, with great minds who think out of the box. There is no box. And they want to be challenged,” Robin Sweet, CEO and Executive Director said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Sweet was inspired by her own son to create the Academy, which serves children known as twice exceptional, meaning they are both gifted and living with a disability.

“Just because of the dramatic increase in the diagnosis of children on the spectrum, there are not enough programs like Gateway,” Sweet said.

These investments in tech to support hands-on curriculum are funded by tuition, but that is not hitting any parent in the wallet. All 118 students attend for free, thanks to the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship.

“One thing that happens here that I see a lot is students sort of discover themselves,” Richard Bogen, Music Director, said.

Liberatore, who is mom to a 7th grader, says that kind of supportive environment has let her daughter thrive.

“She can come here and be with her peers and be with teachers that not only accept her for who she is, but they celebrate it,” Liberatore said.

Gateway reports 100% of their students go on to college, university, or specialty programs. That is the plan for Bickson.

“Neuroscience and maybe some contemporary art,” the senior said.

Recently taking part in a neuroscience internship, he is proving that kids with disabilities should not be underestimated.

“As an individual with autism, let's just say, I wouldn't say that in a public school that all - I can't possibly say that all of the odds are stacked against me. But I'm certain they're not in my favor,” Bickson said. “And Gateway Academy, you know, it allows students with autism to blossom.”

Gateway Academy is accepting students and has more information about enrolling on the school’s website. Parents can then enroll in Arizona’s empowerment scholarship program so tuition will be free.