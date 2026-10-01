Mountain rescue underway at Piestewa Peak

PHOENIX — A mountain rescue is underway at the 22nd Street trailhead at Piestewa Peak after reports of an injured hiker, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Fire crews are currently making their way to the trail after reports of an injured hiker 1.5 miles from the base of the mountain.
This is a developing story. We will continue updating this article with the latest information.
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