PHOENIX — New data found more Americans want help with their holiday meals, as local restaurants say they're seeing a spike of diners on Thanksgiving.

A study released Oct. 8 from market research group Circana found Americans want new ways to budget around holiday meals, including prepared foods and catering. Data found almost 25% of consumers expect at least some holiday meals eaten at home to be ordered precooked from a restaurant or grocery store.

Austin Emmert is the Director of Food and Beverage at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, in the city's Arts District. He said the restaurant has served Thanksgiving every year since it opened a decade ago, making it one of the few independent restaurants in the area still open for the holiday.

Recently, more customers are coming in who want someone else to cook for them.

"We always have a good crowd for Thanksgiving. This year, we almost doubled the amount of reservations that we've had in the past," Emmert said, "so there's definitely a growing trend saying, 'We want to go out. We don't want to cook at home,' or, 'We want a professional to provide it for us.'"

Phoenix resident Jana Smith and her family spent their Thanksgiving at Match Market and Bar inside FOUND:RE Phoenix. The restaurant's menu offers a full Thanksgiving spread, complete with turkey and fixings.

"We've actually been doing this for three years at this point, and we're maybe making it a tradition," said "We do a lot more around other holidays at home, with different foods, but this is something we like to support other places around downtown and just have a great meal."

Robert Hill spent his first Thanksgiving in the Valley on Thursday, after moving from Washington state. He said he stopped by Match to enjoy dinner in his new neighborhood.

"At a lot of the other places, their prices were higher," Hill said. "So I was just like, 'Well, I'll find something that's local and reasonable.' Then I don't have to do any dishes."

As for if crowd sizes will continue to grow, Smith said she thinks it will be some time before more people decide to dine out for Turkey Day.

"People ask me, 'What are you doing with your family? What are you doing over the holiday?' And I always tell them we go out, and they're just like, 'Oh, I didn't know that was an idea,'" Smith said. "I think people forget that they can choose their own adventure, and you can do whatever you want. You can make your own rules."

The study also found more than a third of shoppers said they are canceling or delaying holiday travel because of higher costs. Others are putting more money toward celebrations at home, entertaining, and gifts.