Mom’s House gives formerly incarcerated women a second chance

PHOENIX — Every year, thousands of inmates are released from the Arizona Department of Corrections, but many find themselves back behind bars within months. Valley leaders are working to break this cycle through a new re-entry housing program called “Mom’s House.”

Chrystal Bennett remembers being lost in active drug addiction before her arrest changed everything.

"When I saw the blue lights behind me, I finally felt able to breathe because I knew I was going to prison and I knew I wouldn't be able to do drugs," Bennett said.

Sentenced to five years for drug trafficking, Bennett made significant progress while incarcerated. But upon release, she faced an even bigger challenge.

"I don't have anyone to support me," Bennett said.

Data from the Arizona Department of Corrections shows that in 2020, 15,000 inmates were released from Arizona prisons. Within three years, 28% of them were back behind bars.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"Homelessness and poverty and no stability," said Lindsay Brown, with the nonprofit The Worker. “Stability and direction and community. That’s what keeps somebody from returning to prison.”

Brown says it can take a lot of time and money to get out of a halfway house, so that’s where Mom's House comes in. The new transitional home provides a safer, inspiring environment for up to nine women at a time. All residents receive support to find employment within 45 days.

Once employed, the women participate in a financial literacy program and must save about $5,000 of their own money before moving into permanent housing.

For Bennett, the program provided exactly what she needed.

"It's never too late to change your life," Bennett said.

The program is made possible with a partnership between the Televerde Foundation, The Worker, and Andre House.