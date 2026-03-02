Two-vehicle crash causes semi-truck to roll onto its side in Surprise on Monday

SURPRISE AZ — A two-vehicle collision caused a semi-truck to roll onto its side on Grand Avenue, near Greenway Road in Surprise on Monday morning.

The incident occurred sometime before 10 a.m. Monday in Surprise.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Surprise police say all northwest-bound lanes of Grand Avenue are closed while emergency crews work to clear the roadway. It's expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

*** Grand Ave and W Greenway Rd ***



Due to a collision, the northwest-bound lanes of Grand Ave are closed at W Greenway Rd as crews work to clear the intersection. As the incident involved a semi-truck, the closure is expected to last several hours. Please find an alternate… pic.twitter.com/HBLvCMWNyn — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) March 2, 2026

RELATED: Check the latest traffic conditions in your area here

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.