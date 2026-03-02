Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Two-vehicle crash causes semi-truck to roll onto its side in Surprise on Monday

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Greenway rollover
Posted
and last updated

SURPRISE AZ — A two-vehicle collision caused a semi-truck to roll onto its side on Grand Avenue, near Greenway Road in Surprise on Monday morning.

The incident occurred sometime before 10 a.m. Monday in Surprise.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Surprise police say all northwest-bound lanes of Grand Avenue are closed while emergency crews work to clear the roadway. It's expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

RELATED: Check the latest traffic conditions in your area here

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen