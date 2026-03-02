Phantom Space acquires bankrupt rival's tech to accelerate Arizona rocket development

TUCSON, AZ — Phantom Space Corp. plans to accelerate development of its rocket launch vehicle after acquiring assets and intellectual property from Vector Launch Inc., a former Tucson-based startup that filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Phantom Space, also headquartered in Tucson, acquired Vector Launch’s design elements, engineering data and proprietary technologies, all of which will be integrated into its Daytona vehicle architecture to advance its path to orbital flight and serve government and commercial customers, according to a company release.

"Phantom's agility and founder-led approach make the company the right steward for this intellectual property," Jim Cantrell, cofounder and CEO of Phantom Space, said in a statement. "This acquisition strengthens the small-launch ecosystem at a time when demand for responsive launch has never been higher.”

