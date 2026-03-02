Diversified Partners to transform McCormick Ranch office into upscale lakefront destination

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners has plans to turn a McCormick Ranch office structure with lakeside views into an upscale development with top-notch restaurants, boutiques and Class A offices.

Lakefront at Scottsdale, the proposed mixed-use destination at 7501 E. McCormick Parkway, will feature a design inspired by “modern Santa Barbara,” Walt Brown Jr., the founder, CEO and designated broker of Diversified Partners told the Business Journal.

The firm is in the process of acquiring the existing Forever Corporate Plaza at the site from its current owners, Forever Living Products, which has owned the 100,000-square-foot building for nearly 30 years. Forever Living Products will continue to operate its headquarters in the building after the acquisition.

