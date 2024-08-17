Missing teen from Gila River Indian Community located in Iowa

A teen girl who was reported missing out of the Gila River Indian Community has been located near Des Moines, Iowa.

Liliana Munguía, 17, was reported missing from Bapchule, Arizona, on August 6. It was believed that she was traveling to Iowa to meet with a 20-year-old man she had been talking with online.

The FBI and Gila River Police Department coordinated efforts with agencies in Iowa to look for her.

On Friday afternoon, Munguía was found in Ankney, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines.

20-year-old Malachi Reed was taken into custody by the FBI. Officials say charges are pending, though specific charges are currently unknown.

“The quick response and coordinated efforts of all agencies involved reaffirm our mutual commitment to addressing the nationwide Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons epidemic. I am grateful for my staff and our partner agencies for their dedication in locating and bringing Liliana home safely,” said Chief Jesse Crabtree in a release.