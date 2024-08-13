Watch Now
FBI says missing Arizona teen flew to Des Moines to meet someone she met online

BAPCHULE, AZ — A missing teen from Arizona flew to Iowa to meet someone she had met online, according to the FBI.

Authorities say 17-year-old Liliana Munguia was seen on home security video leaving her father's home in Bapchule, Arizona, at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 5. Later that evening, she purchased a plane ticket and flew from Mesa, Arizona, to Des Moines to meet an individual she had met online.

Security footage at the Des Moines International Airport showed Munguia arriving on Aug. 5.

The FBI says Munguia was briefly in contact with her family, but has since ceased communication.

According to investigators, Munguia was last seen in the Clive and Waukee area of Des Moines on Thursday.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website, Munguia may go by the name "Lily" or "Lil." The website also says she has a mole on the left side of her neck. She is 5'2" tall, weighs 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

