Military Assistance Mission supports Arizona service members and their families

For U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dillon Albrechtsen, service is a calling.

"I've fallen in love with service. I wake up each morning and I know I can take care of myself, but at the end of the day, there are things that need to be done. There are higher callings and there are challenging things that only certain individuals can take care of," said Sgt. Albrechtsen.

That being said, when the Mesa native fell on tough times, it was hard to swallow his pride and ask for help.

"It's definitely a challenge, because in the Marine Corps, specifically, they tell you that you can do anything. You are capable of being given a mission and seeing it through, and Marines, our biggest assets are the Marines to our left and our right. But it's very hard to be selfish because we're so often focused on being selfless towards others," Sgt. Albrechtsen explained.

However, he was able to turn to the Military Assistance Mission, or MAM, for help. The organization provides financial assistance to military families in Arizona.

"Military Assistance Mission literally let us stay in our home, our little apartment. And like I said, I had a baby on the way, and it was just a rough period. Work was slowing down. Things were going to pick up, but she was able to lift such a huge weight off my back because I didn't know how I was going to pay rent that next coming month," Sgt. Albrechtsen recalled.

"Murphy's law happens to any of us, civilians or military. It can be, you know, downright excruciating. The nerves and the stress and all of that to make sure the bills are paid. Happens to all of us and it really happens to them and so we need to be there for them. We as civilians, because we get to enjoy our freedoms because of them," said Margy Bons, the founder of Military Assistance Mission.

Bons is a Gold Star mom who started MAM after her son Michael Marzano, a marine, was killed in action in 2005.

His death left her determined to help.

"I realized that there was another mom who had a son or a daughter in uniform, and they may have the same need like my son had. And that's why it's important for me to make sure that I can help with that need. That's what my son would want," said Bons.

After receiving help from MAM, Sgt. Albrechtsen is now paying it forward by helping the organization.

"I've been able to be in contact with some other individuals who said, 'Hey, I took military assistance mission up, and they've been able to help me with x, y, z,' and it's been so nice to know that my story has been able to help others," Sgt. Albrechtsen said.

He says it's important to let other service members and their families know that the help is there for them, especially around the holidays.

"It's supposed to be a time of comfort. It's supposed to be a time of family and joy and giving, but when you have something weighing you down, it's hard to disconnect from the problems of life and to relax," Sgt. Albrechtsen explained.

Military Assistance Mission is one of five charities that benefit from ABC15's annual holiday donation drive, Operation Santa Claus.

If you're interested in donating, head to GivetotheClaus.com.