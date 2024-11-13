ABC15’s Operation Santa Claus Kicks Off November 14

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona, Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln are joining forces with the Valley community to launch the 24th annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive. This beloved Arizona tradition continues its mission of brightening the holidays for local families in need through donations of packaged food, unwrapped toys, children's clothes and monetary contributions.

The campaign runs from Nov. 14 through Dec.18, with multiple ways for the community to contribute:

· Visit donation drop-off locations across the Valley, including Sanderson Ford, Sanderson Lincoln, participating U-Haul locations and ABC15 Studios

· Make a secure donation online at givetotheclaus.com

· Tune-in and follow ABC15 Ariona on Dec. 4 for Claus-a-Thon Day. Throughout the day, ABC15 Arizona will promote the need for donations on all its platforms. The station will also have a festive donation phone bank from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors contributing $5 or more will be entered into weekly drawings for a chance to win a new Ford F-150 Super Crew truck or Lincoln Corsair, with 15 finalists each receiving a $100 Visa gift card.

Benefiting charities are:

· Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC)

· Military Assistance Mission (MAM)

· Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC)

· Special Olympics Arizona

· St. Mary's Food Bank

The campaign will culminate with a live vehicle giveaway on ABC15’s Sonoran Living on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.

ABC15 Arizona and Sanderson Ford, Lincoln and Lincoln Boutique are partnering with select U-Haul locations, iHeartMedia, Bonneville Media and Hubbard radio for this year’s drive.

“Operation Santa Claus embodies the spirit of giving that defines our community,” said Anita Helt, vice president and regional general manager at ABC15 Arizona. “For 24 years, our viewers have consistently stepped up to ensure every child experiences the joy of the holiday season. We're proud to continue this tradition of helping our neighbors in need.”

“24 years of Operation Santa Claus is incredible! I’m so proud of our employees, partners and our community for working together and building Operation Santa Claus bigger and better every year,” said David Kimmerle, president of Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln. “This year, the need is even greater. Thousands of families throughout the Valley are counting on us. I really believe the community can and will come together to raise the bar one more time.”

Visit givetotheclaus.com for complete details and donation information.

For Media inquiries, contact:

Suzanna Stanton

Community Manager

602-685-3019

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, ION Plus, ION Mystery, Bounce, Grit and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps’ long-time motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”