Marine Veteran leads mission to connect Arizona Veterans with alternative pain management resources

PHOENIX — A coalition of veteran advocates and wellness educators is leading the charge to combat stigma and promote alternative health therapies at a unique “stand down” educational event, bringing veterans and their families together to explore new avenues for pain management and personal wellness.

Romaldo Gonzalez, a Marine Corps veteran and founder and executive director of Valors Veterans Community, AZ, is spearheading the effort with support from organizations like WeedWorks Consulting.

“I’m on a mission to help veterans be the best they can be,” Gonzalez said during a recent conversation with ABC15 Anchor Craig McKee, highlighting his commitment to broadening the resources available to Arizona’s veterans.

Whereas traditional avenues such as the Veterans Administration (VA) remain vital, Gonzalez and partners believe there is a dire need for education around alternatives like medical marijuana, CBD, and other plant wellness resources.

As a veteran himself, Gonzalez brings a personal connection: after enduring multiple back and knee surgeries and once prescribed a dozen medications, he reduced his prescriptions to just two after turning to medical cannabis.

“I have nothing bad to say about the VA … but sometimes, the prescriptions that you get don’t always work,” Gonzalez noted. “Being able to get connected with resources besides the VA — that’s why I’m doing this.”

The event, explained Randi Sobel, president of Weed Works Consulting, is geared toward providing veterans with accessible information about plant-based alternatives. Sobel emphasized the need to “empower people to make their own choices and to find the people that can help guide them along the way.”

Because cannabis remains federally restricted, VA doctors are unable to formally discuss it with patients, creating hurdles for interested veterans, Sobel said.

The stand down will feature diverse speakers—including Snoop Dogg’s father, a three-time Purple Heart recipient—as well as transportation for veterans to both the event and a local dispensary.

“There’s such a misconception about [cannabis] recreationally,” Sobel said, stressing that both younger and older veterans can benefit from understanding all that plant medicine has to offer. “If I help one person, it’s a good day.”

The event aims to set the foundation for future outreach and destigmatization within the veteran community—building not just awareness, but pathways for holistic veteran care.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gateway Community College, 108 N. 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034, Building IE - Cooper Room. Further details can be found at Valors Veterans AZ website.