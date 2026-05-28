Maricopa County launches eviction‑prevention pilot targeting hardest‑hit Phoenix neighborhoods

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is launching a new effort to help renters who are falling behind and facing possible eviction, focusing on Phoenix zip codes with the highest number of filings.

The eviction diversion pilot program, created in partnership with the City of Phoenix, aims to keep families housed by coordinating support among tenants, landlords and the courts.

Valley renters continue to feel the strain as housing costs climb. According to the Arizona Housing Coalition, rent across the region is at an all‑time high.

Nicole Newhouse, the coalition’s executive director, said many households are closer to eviction than they realize.

“Lots of people live in a place where they are a paycheck away or a medical emergency away from facing eviction,” Newhouse said.

County data shows Maricopa County justice courts have processed more than 80,000 eviction filings each year for the past three years. Officials say the new program is designed to intervene earlier and prevent families from losing their homes.

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Newhouse said the model works by bringing all sides together.

“You get the courts, the landlords, the tenants all at the table, and they coordinate making sure that rent is paid so people can have a general pathway to stability,” she said.

The county’s tentative fiscal year 2027 budget includes funding for the pilot. That money would help cover outstanding rent for eligible tenants. Landlords must volunteer to participate, and renters would receive access to resource navigation, referrals, mediation and alternative dispute‑resolution options.

Newhouse noted that eviction is rarely a landlord’s preferred outcome.

“Most landlords don’t want eviction because it costs a lot more than even the cost of the outstanding rent,” she said.

Some details are still being finalized, including who qualifies, how long support would last and whether income thresholds will apply. Because timelines and implementation plans are still in progress, applications are not yet open.

Newhouse said the need is clear as wages continue to lag behind housing costs in the Valley.

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