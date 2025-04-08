Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in beating death of Phoenix man

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of Jake Kelly.

Angel Mullooly was in court on Tuesday, where he made the change of plea after he was originally facing trial for second-degree murder.

Mullooly was one of three people arrested in the death of Kelly in August 2023.

Kelly, 49, was found with "blunt force trauma" in his own driveway in August 2023 near Bell and Cave Creek roads. He died days later from his injuries.

Kelly’s roommates, Shannon and Cory Young, were also arrested in this case. However, they were not charged with his death but were charged for hindering prosecution.

Court documents revealed that the Young's allegedly carried Kelly from the driveway of their home inside to a bathtub, before leaving him on a couch without medical care for nearly 18 hours.

Cory Young was sentenced earlier this year to three and a half years in prison with 184 days credit for pre-sentencing time served. He pleaded guilty in November 2024 for hindering prosecution.

Mullooly agreed to change his plea to manslaughter and that he understands that a judge could sentence him from seven to twelve years in prison.

His sentence will be on May 23.