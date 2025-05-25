Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man injured after shooting involving officers near 24th St and Cactus Rd

According to police, the officer involved was taken to a hospital as a precaution
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
24th St and Cactus Rd OIS
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Sunday.

Officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. near 24th Street and Cactus Road.

According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

A man and the officer were involved in a physical altercation, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly after.

Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The officer was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen