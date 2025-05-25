Man injured after shooting involving officers near 24th St and Cactus Rd

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Sunday.

Officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. near 24th Street and Cactus Road.

According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.

A man and the officer were involved in a physical altercation, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly after.

Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The officer was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

