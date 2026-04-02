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Man hospitalized after falling from second-floor balcony at Chase Field

It happened on Wednesday, following the D-backs vs. Detroit Tigers game
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PHOENIX — A man was taken to a hospital after falling from the second floor at Chase Field on Wednesday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. as the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers game was letting out, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO deputies working the game at the field were alerted to a man who was injured in the rotunda area, just inside the West entrance.

Deputies located the man, who was eventually taken to a hospital to get evaluated.

Witnesses say the man appeared to have jumped onto a railing in an attempt to take a photo when he lost his balance and fell over from the second floor.

No foul play is suspected.

The extent of the man's injuries is unclear at this time.

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