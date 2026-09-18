Man arrested after impersonating police, performing a traffic stop, AZDPS says

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say they received a call from someone who performed a traffic stop on Interstate 17 southbound near Dove Valley Road.

The caller reported that he pulled over a male driver and female passenger using an older Chevrolet pickup fashioned with red and blue emergency-style lights on the dashboard.

The caller remained on-scene and investigators determined the caller had no law enforcement authority and was not affiliated with any law enforcement agency.

The man was taken into custody and booked on charges of impersonating a police officer.

Anyone who believes they have been pulled over by this driver is asked to contact 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip at azactic.gov/report.

The vehicle is described as an gray or silver older model Chevrolet pickup truck (2500-series style) with red and blue lights mounted above or behind the dash.

The driver was described as wearing a red polo shirt, dark jeans, and a ball cap.