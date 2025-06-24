Luke Air Force Base implements additional security measures over Middle East conflict

The Department of Homeland Security is warning of a “heightened threat environment” nationwide because of the recent events in the Middle East.

DHS has detailed concerns over terrorism and retaliatory violence.

Heightened security is already impacting places like Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley. The 56th Fighter Wing tells ABC15 they are following US Northern Command guidance, implementing additional supplemental security measures at the base.

“Due to OPSEC concerns, we do not discuss specific measures that may be implemented,” said the public affairs office at Luke AFB.

Down in Tucson, the Air Force base there tells ABC15: “There have been no changes in security at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Our personnel remain ready and vigilant.”

Phoenix police say they have been in close contact with federal, state and local partners, and they are actively monitoring any possible areas of concern. They are reminding the public, “if they ‘See Something, Say Something’ by contacting Phoenix PD or any of our law enforcement partners.”

According to the FBI Phoenix Office, the concept of See Something, Say Something “is a reminder for people to have a sense of situational awareness.” It doesn’t mean the public should look for anything specific; rather, if there is anything suspicious, to report it to law enforcement authorities.