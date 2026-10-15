Local man shares story of overcoming addiction

SCOTTSDALE — As ABC15 follows the homeless crisis in Arizona, data shows addiction is just one of the many troubling trends that can contribute to housing instability.

In Maricopa County's latest Point in Time Count, of the 9,726 people experiencing homelessness, about 1,300 self-reported suffering from substance abuse.

Back in February, ABC15 followed along as staff with the Phoenix Rescue Mission offered a ride and resources to those living on the streets of Phoenix.

Dusty Williams says while he wasn’t living on the streets, his addiction led to unstable housing.

"I got evicted," Williams said. "Who wants to rent to an addict, right? Who wants to rent to an addict whose job history is spotty.”

His situation reached a breaking point after he was shot twice in the legs. Williams said he woke up in the hospital with his wife by his side.

"I asked myself, this woman, how could she still be there for me? This guy who's done everything he could to push her away to disappoint her and she's there. This guy who doesn't deserve to be loved," he said.

Williams eventually checked into SMC Arizona Recovery Center. The center uses prescribed medication to fight addiction to alcohol and opioids.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

CEO Christine Stevens said most people living with addiction have also experienced homelessness at some point. She says many use drugs as a coping strategy for the instability in their lives.

"The biggest challenge is getting them in the door. For people who are homeless, they don't have a phone,” Stevens said. “How do they call and get help? They don't have a car. How do they get where they're going? They don't have money for a bus pass. How do they get to a treatment center?" she said.

Williams is now sober, living with his in-laws and is grateful for the support of his wife and their dogs.

He says the hope is that others out there have access to taking the next step, like he did.

“More needs to be done to recognize that the people suffering from addiction are moms and dads. They’re sons and daughters. They’re people that need to be loved,” he said.