LIVE UPDATES: Powerful storms sweep through the Valley with heavy rain, strong winds

PHOENIX — Moisture from Raymond is keeping our atmosphere full of tropical humidity, setting the stage for more showers and thunderstorms across Arizona.

Due to the threat of flooding and severe weather, Monday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Some areas could pick up one to one-half inch of rain in the Valley. The foothills and mountain areas north and east of the Valley could get even more rainfall.

Here are the latest updates we're tracking across the Valley and state during this storm system:

2:31 p.m.

Heavy downpours made their way through north Scottsdale on Monday afternoon. A viewer sent in this video below.

2:08 p.m.

Service Alert Update: Due to severe storms across the Phoenix area, A Line light rail service is currently unavailable between the Downtown Hub station platforms and Gibert Rd/Main St. #azwx #phxtrafficalert #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) October 13, 2025

1:56 p.m.

Advisory - Tempe Campus - The City of Tempe is currently experiencing a wide power outage. Emergency services are working to make repairs as quickly as possible. Do not drive through standing water. Stay indoors. Report any life-threatening hazards to your local pd. — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) October 13, 2025

1:39 p.m.

🚨#TrafficAlert🚨

The westbound lanes of Bell Rd are BLOCKED near 82nd Street by a tree knocked down by storm activity.

-Please use Perimeter Dr to Princess Dr as an alternate to get around the hazard.@scottsdaleazgov pic.twitter.com/NyYWpaGlXj — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 13, 2025

1:28 p.m.

🚨 FLASH FLOOD WARNING 🚨



Until 4:15 PM for Maricopa & Pinal counties



Flash flooding is ongoing or starting soon across the East Valley.

⚠️ Life-threatening flooding

💧 Streets + washes flooding

🚗 Dangerous travel conditions

🌩️ Heavy rain building



TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN pic.twitter.com/fSlGuXIJR2 — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) October 13, 2025

1:14 p.m.

The intersection of Chandler Blvd/54th St. is blocked due to a large tree blocking the roadway. Avoid area and take and alternate route. #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/c2xh9qNsyQ — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 13, 2025

1:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the East Valley until 1:30 pm.



Quarter-size hail and 60 mph gusts possible near Chandler, Guadalupe, Mesa, and Tempe. #azwx pic.twitter.com/HzXdwwpcD0 — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) October 13, 2025

12:52 p.m.

⚠️ Weather Alert

A storm is moving through Mesa within the next hour. Expect heavy rain, lightning, and possible localized flooding near retention basins.

Please use caution on the roads, avoid flooded areas, and monitor City updates at https://t.co/1ik8Pw2zfO. pic.twitter.com/cbtDGNtoah — City of Mesa, Arizona (@CITYOFMESA) October 13, 2025

12:50 p.m.