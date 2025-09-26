LIVE UPDATES: Storm system bringing rain, thunder, lightning to the Valley

PHOENIX — A storm system is bringing heavy rain and lightning to parts of the Valley.

Today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as big weather changes impact your day.

A storm system is moving in with wind, rain and a major cool-down.

LIVE UPDATES:

10:23 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Surprise AZ until 1:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/YlTqsip6nF — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 26, 2025

10:07 a.m.

⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⚠️ in effect until 10:45 AM MST for portions of Yavapai County.



This includes Congress, Peeples Valley, Hawkins, Piedmont, Walnut Grove, and Yarnell. More info: https://t.co/rgIRwD4hFt. #azwx pic.twitter.com/p9D32iLzD7 — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) September 26, 2025

10:06 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wittmann AZ and Beardsley AZ until 10:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/s5Ag1qVp3o — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 26, 2025

10 a.m.

9:15 a.m.