LIVE UPDATES: Storm system bringing rain, thunder, lightning to the Valley

PHOENIX — A storm system is bringing heavy rain and lightning to parts of the Valley.
Today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as big weather changes impact your day.
A storm system is moving in with wind, rain and a major cool-down.
LIVE UPDATES:
10:23 a.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Surprise AZ until 1:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/YlTqsip6nF— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 26, 2025
10:07 a.m.
⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⚠️ in effect until 10:45 AM MST for portions of Yavapai County.— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) September 26, 2025
This includes Congress, Peeples Valley, Hawkins, Piedmont, Walnut Grove, and Yarnell. More info: https://t.co/rgIRwD4hFt. #azwx pic.twitter.com/p9D32iLzD7
10:06 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wittmann AZ and Beardsley AZ until 10:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/s5Ag1qVp3o— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 26, 2025
10 a.m.
More rain is coming down ... before you head out, check https://t.co/NL8OBIMDyz to get real-time traffic information or download the AZ511 app.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 26, 2025
📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd
📷 Android: https://t.co/n3R7tHa8nN pic.twitter.com/7Wwk1YvIxd
9:15 a.m.
We're seeing rain hitting parts of the state! Remember:— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 26, 2025
🌧️Check your windshield wipers
🌧️Slow down and allow extra braking room
🌧️Do not drive into pooling water pic.twitter.com/kH7KyaWWV3