Waymo temporarily suspends operations amid severe flash flooding in Metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — A storm system is bringing heavy rain, lightning, and hail to parts of the Valley Friday, causing safety and travel headaches for much of the area.

Viewer footage shows Waymo vehicles stuck in multiple flooded areas of the Valley, including Phoenix and Scottsdale.

LIVE UPDATES: Flooding in parts of the Valley as rain, thunder sweep through

When reached out to for a statement, officials with Waymo said they have temporarily halted their services, citing the storms.

The following statement from Waymo was provided to ABC15:

Safety is our highest priority at Waymo, both for people who choose to ride with us and those with whom we share the streets. Due to severe flash flooding in Metro Phoenix, Waymo has temporarily suspended operations in the area. We are coordinating closely with local officials, and our teams are working diligently to support riders and remove affected vehicles from the roadways.

ABC15 inquired about Waymo's protocols for stranded passengers, and a representative responded:



Waymo riders can reach our Rider Support 24/7 through the vehicle or the Waymo app.

Rider Support can call first responders to the vehicle, or the rider can call 911 directly.

We work closely with Phoenix first responders. They are trained on how to manually operate vehicles and contact Waymo for real-time coordination.

It is unclear when the service will be resumed.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.