LIVE UPDATES: Severe monsoon storms moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — Severe monsoon storms are pushing through the Valley, bringing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and high winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for the Valley until 11 p.m.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

10:05 p.m.

SRP continues to report over 23,000 customers without power at this point because of the monsoon storms.

APS is now reporting about 2,900 customers in the dark as the storms move through.

9:55 p.m.

SRP is reporting over 23,000 customers without power at this point because of the monsoon storms.

APS is not reporting a significant number of outages at this point.

9:50 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Mesa AZ and Chandler AZ until 10:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/0OvhsRp4JW — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2026

9:45 p.m.

*Hazardous driving conditions are ongoing!*



NEVER drive into a dust storm! If you are already on the road when a dust storm occurs, remember to Pull Aside, Stay Alive. https://t.co/UthBXcnjMX https://t.co/H5JDE9UUpU — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 20, 2026

9:25 p.m.

19 August 2026 9:20 PM MST: Strong winds and blowing dust are moving towards the southeast valley, with thunderstorms developing behind the outflow. A Dust Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern portions of the Metro area. Hazardous driving conditions are ongoing! #azwx pic.twitter.com/XI8Xd1TIxT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2026

9:15 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 10:15 PM MST for I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/tX5TEtSjnr — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2026

9:05 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Chandler AZ, Gilbert AZ and Apache Junction AZ until 9:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/zGG6WWHezJ — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2026

8:10 p.m.

19 August 2026 8:05 PM MST: A couple outflow boundaries are pushing towards the Greater Phoenix Area. Additional storms are forming behind these boundaries in a few places. Continue to monitor for alerts this evening! #azwx pic.twitter.com/BjkQ1MVDhV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2026

2:45 p.m.