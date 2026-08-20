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LIVE UPDATES: Severe monsoon storms moving into the Valley

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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Monsoon 8-19-26
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Severe monsoon storms are pushing through the Valley, bringing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and high winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for the Valley until 11 p.m.

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FULL WEATHER SECTION

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

10:05 p.m.

SRP continues to report over 23,000 customers without power at this point because of the monsoon storms.

APS is now reporting about 2,900 customers in the dark as the storms move through.

9:55 p.m.

SRP is reporting over 23,000 customers without power at this point because of the monsoon storms.

APS is not reporting a significant number of outages at this point.

9:50 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

9:25 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

9:05 p.m.

8:10 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

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