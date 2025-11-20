LIVE UPDATES: Powerful storm brings hail, rain to the Valley

PHOENIX — Powerful storms are sweeping through the Valley bringing heavy rain and hail.



POWER OUTAGES

As of 7:00 p.m., SRP is reporting that more than 4,700 customers are without power.

As of 7:00 p.m., APS is reporting that more than 400 customers are without power.

Here are the latest updates we're tracking as this storm system moves across Arizona:

Friday, Nov. 14

7:04 p.m.

ABC15's Lillian Donahue spoke with this witness who works in the part of Desert Sky Mall where the roof collapsed during the severe storm Wednesday evening.

Partial roof collapse reported at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix

6:43 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Anthem AZ, New River AZ and Rock Springs AZ until 9:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/Id7mr36Kwu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 20, 2025

6:24 p.m.

Radar update 6:16 PM MST: Another strong storm south of Phoenix moving north (Ahwatukee area) likely producing accumulating hail and frequent lightning. Drive with extreme caution, and seek shelter in sturdy structures. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8HGERB3bb9 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 20, 2025

6:12 p.m.

Rain and HAIL?



Expect delays on I-10 in the West Valley due to flooding on the roadway.



Remember to slow down, leave lots of room and use extra caution when driving in these conditions! pic.twitter.com/t0C7SA8iUu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 20, 2025

5:59 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Avondale AZ until 8:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/0oX7rvtN2k — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 20, 2025

5:55 p.m.

Phoenix fire officials have confirmed that firefighters are responding to a partial roof collapse at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

It's not yet clear if there are any injuries or what caused the collapse.

Follow the latest on this breaking story by clicking here.

5:40 p.m.

The FAA has issued a ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of the thunderstorms.

It is currently set to expire at 6 p.m., but that could be extended.

5:30 p.m.

Getting hammered with hail on I-10 in the west valley. pic.twitter.com/ddNQYSzovK — Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeABC15) November 20, 2025

5:29 P.M.

A special weather statement has been issued for Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Sun City AZ until 6:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/zcMFhBf4DM — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 20, 2025

5:25 P.M.

*CLOSURE*



SR 238 is closed in both directions between mileposts 25-36 due to flooding.



Expect delays. There is no estimated reopening time.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz & the AZ511 app:

📱 https://t.co/YMcnUEeWQs

📱 https://t.co/9oINS4ymQP pic.twitter.com/sHyuWioRGt — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 20, 2025

5:24 P.M.