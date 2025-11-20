Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Powerful storm brings hail, rain to the Valley

A severe thunderstorm brought hail and heavy rain to parts of the West Valley during the Wednesday evening rush hour, leading to flooding in parts of the area.
PHOENIX — Powerful storms are sweeping through the Valley bringing heavy rain and hail.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 7:00 p.m., SRP is reporting that more than 4,700 customers are without power.

As of 7:00 p.m., APS is reporting that more than 400 customers are without power.

Here are the latest updates we're tracking as this storm system moves across Arizona:

Friday, Nov. 14

7:04 p.m.

ABC15's Lillian Donahue spoke with this witness who works in the part of Desert Sky Mall where the roof collapsed during the severe storm Wednesday evening.

Partial roof collapse reported at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix

6:43 p.m.

6:24 p.m.

6:12 p.m.

5:59 p.m.

5:55 p.m.

Phoenix fire officials have confirmed that firefighters are responding to a partial roof collapse at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

It's not yet clear if there are any injuries or what caused the collapse.

5:40 p.m.

The FAA has issued a ground stop at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of the thunderstorms.

It is currently set to expire at 6 p.m., but that could be extended.

5:30 p.m.

5:29 P.M.

5:25 P.M.

5:24 P.M.

