PHOTOS: Lightning, hail and winter wonderland scenes across the Valley

Multiple areas in the Valley have seen hail that had viewers getting ready for the winter season on Wednesday evening!

Lauren Joann2 75th Ave and McDowell Rd Photo by: Lauren Joann 75thAve-Glendale_DiegoRonces.jpg 75th and Glendale avenuesPhoto by: Diego Rincones Riley Kimbrell 69th Ave and Osborn .jpg 67th Ave and Osborn RdPhoto by: Riley Kimbrall Screenshot 2025-11-19 at 6.22.07 PM.png North PhxPhoto by: Riley Kimbrell image2.jpeg north phoenix lightningPhoto by: Beverly Screenshot 2025-11-19 at 6.22.50 PM.png 73rd ave and Encanto BlvdPhoto by: Chrislynn Shailene JR 93rd ave and broadway .jpg 93rd Ave and Broadway RdPhoto by: JR Screenshot 2025-11-19 at 6.33.30 PM.png TollesonPhoto by: Yadira Echavarria IMG_2527.jpeg 57th Ave and Sweetwater AvePhoto by: Tracee Cajthaml

Lauren Joann
75th and Glendale avenuesDiego Rincones
67th Ave and Osborn RdRiley Kimbrall
North PhxRiley Kimbrell
north phoenix lightningBeverly
73rd ave and Encanto BlvdChrislynn Shailene
93rd Ave and Broadway RdJR
TollesonYadira Echavarria
57th Ave and Sweetwater AveTracee Cajthaml
