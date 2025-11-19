PHOTOS: Lightning, hail and winter wonderland scenes across the Valley
Multiple areas in the Valley have seen hail that had viewers getting ready for the winter season on Wednesday evening!
Photo by: Lauren Joann 75th and Glendale avenuesPhoto by: Diego Rincones 67th Ave and Osborn RdPhoto by: Riley Kimbrall North PhxPhoto by: Riley Kimbrell north phoenix lightningPhoto by: Beverly 73rd ave and Encanto BlvdPhoto by: Chrislynn Shailene 93rd Ave and Broadway RdPhoto by: JR TollesonPhoto by: Yadira Echavarria 57th Ave and Sweetwater AvePhoto by: Tracee Cajthaml