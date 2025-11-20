Partial roof collapse reported at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say crews are responding to a partial roof collapse at Desert Sky Mall.

Crews say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 79th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Video from inside the mall shows lots of water on the ground. The extent of the damage is unclear.

LIVE UPDATES: Powerful storm brings hail, rain to the Valley

Severe weather in the area was cited as the potential cause of the collapse, according to officials.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

Firefighters are on the scene at Desert Sky Mall for a structural collapse. There are no reported injuries. The PIO will update when more details become available. pic.twitter.com/r8yEM9vmuR — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) November 20, 2025

