Partial roof collapse reported at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix

There are no reported injuries, but the extent of the damge is not clear
Phoenix fire officials say crews are responding to a partial roof collapse at Desert Sky Mall. Crews say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 79th Avenue and Thomas Road.
PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say crews are responding to a partial roof collapse at Desert Sky Mall.

Crews say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 79th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Video from inside the mall shows lots of water on the ground. The extent of the damage is unclear.

Severe weather in the area was cited as the potential cause of the collapse, according to officials.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

