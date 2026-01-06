Man hurt in apparent road rage shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — A man is hurt after he was reportedly shot in a road rage incident in west Phoenix on Monday night.

Phoenix police say just before 8 p.m., they were called to the area along 67th Avenue just south of Thomas Road for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police learned that there was an argument between people in two separate vehicles before shots rang out.

One vehicle left the scene after the shooting.

No information has been released about the suspect or the vehicle involved.

The shooting remains under investigation.

NOTE: Phoenix police originally reported that the shooting victim was a woman, but later issued a correction that the victim was a man.