Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Katie Hobbs, officials announce launch of 'Turquoise Alert' program

The program was created as a part of HB 2281, or 'Emily's Law,' named after indigenous teen Emily Pike, who went missing and was later found dead
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Turquoise Alert
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — After making its way through the Arizona statehouse, Governor Hobbs and other leaders announced the launch of a new program to help locate missing indigenous people.

Watch Hobbs and other state officials launch the new alert system in the player below:

Governor Hobbs signed HB 2281, or "Emily's Law," in May.

It was named after Emily Pike, an indigenous teen who went missing from a Mesa group home earlier this year and was later found dead outside Globe in Gila County.

Emily's Law signed by the Governor, creating 'turquoise alert system'

The AMBER Alert-style "turquoise alert" system will focus on missing indigenous persons, where, under certain conditions, including danger and urgency. DPS sends a public notification about the case through TV, radio, and potentially on your phone.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen