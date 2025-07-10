Governor Katie Hobbs, officials announce launch of 'Turquoise Alert' program

PHOENIX — After making its way through the Arizona statehouse, Governor Hobbs and other leaders announced the launch of a new program to help locate missing indigenous people.

Watch Hobbs and other state officials launch the new alert system in the player below:

Governor Hobbs signed HB 2281, or "Emily's Law," in May.

It was named after Emily Pike, an indigenous teen who went missing from a Mesa group home earlier this year and was later found dead outside Globe in Gila County.

Emily's Law signed by the Governor, creating 'turquoise alert system'

The AMBER Alert-style "turquoise alert" system will focus on missing indigenous persons, where, under certain conditions, including danger and urgency. DPS sends a public notification about the case through TV, radio, and potentially on your phone.