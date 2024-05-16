Life jackets, location and preparation: Stay safe on Lake Pleasant this summer

PEORIA, AZ — Lake Pleasant is a popular recreational area throughout the year, but as temperatures rise, the dangers of drowning and other injuries increase.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is sharing important reminders for lake-goers in an effort to keep everyone safe this summer.

Last year, Peoria Fire and Medical Department put up signs reminding people to wear life jackets and use caution on and around the water.

“If you are going to come out here and boat and fish and swim and hike, it’s really important to maintain good safety standards and in the last couple of years we’ve seen unfortunate incidents where there have been drownings,” Maricopa County Vice Chairman Thomas Galvin said.

First responders are urging people to wear life jackets. There are loaner life jackets around the area people can pick up.

In 2022, 11 people drowned at Lake Pleasant. Nine people drowned there in 2023.

There has already been at least one incident at the lake this month, according to MCSO. A man jumped from a boat to retrieve a hat from the water and never resurfaced. Officials say the man was not wearing a life jacket.

Officials have said the main cause of the deadly incidents is a lack of boating experience and life jackets.

Some other tips to stay safe:



Peoria FD advises always staying away from boat propellers and keeping an orange flag up when swimmers are in the water.

Also, know where you are on the lake. Keep a map with you so, in case of an emergency, you can help first responders get to you faster.

People should wear plenty of sunscreen and drink a lot of water.

Be prepared for weather: sometimes wind can play a factor in lake emergencies

ABC15 has also talked to several experts this season about keeping your kids safe around water.

Since the start of 2024, there have been 20 media-reported near-drowning incidents involving kids in the Phoenix metro area and six deadly incidents.