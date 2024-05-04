Search underway after man jumps from boat at Lake Pleasant
MCSO says the man was not wearing a life vest
Prev
Next
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted at 4:36 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 19:42:42-04
PEORIA, AZ — A search is underway at Lake Pleasant after a man jumped from a boat Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses told Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies that a man jumped from a boat to retrieve a hat from the water and never resurfaced. MCSO says the man was not wearing a life vest.
Deputies continue to investigate this incident, though the man has not yet been found.
This is a developing story. Stick with abc15.com for the latest updates.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.