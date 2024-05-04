Search underway after man jumps from boat at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — A search is underway at Lake Pleasant after a man jumped from a boat Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies that a man jumped from a boat to retrieve a hat from the water and never resurfaced. MCSO says the man was not wearing a life vest.

Deputies continue to investigate this incident, though the man has not yet been found.

This is a developing story. Stick with abc15.com for the latest updates.