Arizona leaders react to US strike on Iran's nuclear sites

President Donald Trump says the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday — officially joining Israel's campaign to make sure the country is not capable of producing a nuclear weapon.

Some Arizona leaders took to social media to share their reactions from President Trump's announcement.

REP. GREG STANTON

“I’m grateful to our service members tonight who carried out their missions with courage and competence, and I thank God for their safe return.

I have many serious questions about the President’s decision tonight. He failed to present clear and compelling evidence or come to Congress for authorization.

President Trump promised, “I’m not going to start a war,” and “Great nations do not fight endless wars.” That promise is now broken. This escalation risks dragging us into yet another endless war we cannot afford, and one that risks American lives.

President Trump must immediately reassure the American people of how he will protect the safety of our troops and allies in the region, and move us toward de-escalation and ultimately peace.”

SEN. MARK KELLY

“I know how difficult an operation like this is to pull off and thank our military members and intel community for their patriotism and professionalism.

“As a combat pilot, I’ve noticed that folks without combat experience are often the first to rush into dropping a bomb. I’m concerned about how President Trump and his administration made this decision to put pilots in harm’s way and our country on the edge of war with Iran.

“It will take time to see how successful these strikes were in degrading Iran’s nuclear capability. The next steps must be to work to contain this, deter Iran from retaliating and escalating further, and use every diplomatic tool possible to protect Americans and our interests, including preventing Iran from restarting their nuclear program.”

SEN. RUBEN GALLEGO

“The American people do not want to be dragged into another endless war in the Middle East. I would know. I saw close friends die next to me serving as a Marine in a high-combat unit in Iraq. Each of these deaths was needless.

“We have yet to see any evidence to prove that tonight’s strikes were necessary to protect U.S. national security. President Trump must immediately show why tonight’s strikes were necessary. Without that evidence, President Trump’s bombing of Iran risks the lives of Americans, both civilians at home and our servicemembers in the Middle East.

“The President’s actions could escalate us into a war. We cannot repeat history and blindly march in to another faraway conflict that puts Americans’ lives at risk.”

ARIZONA REPUBLICAN PARTY

The Arizona Republican Party proudly supports President Trump's strong leadership and bold action to take out Iran's nuclear threat. Thanks to President Trump’s courage, America is safer and our enemies know we mean business. We honor our brave troops who put America first,… https://t.co/vqiSosRTgq — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) June 22, 2025

CONGRESSWOMN YASSAMIN ANSARI

"Donald Trump illegally took military action against Iran—without congressional authorization—risking dragging us into another endless war. I am calling for an immediate emergency session of Congress to vote on the War Powers Resolution."

CONGRESSMAN ABRAHAM HAMADEH

"Peace through strength is only possible if we are resolved to do what is necessary. President Trump took decisive action to eliminate any vestige of Iran’s nuclear program.

The days of Iran's nuclear blackmail are over. Now, the people of Iran must rise up and seize control over their own destiny. Only then will true peace be possible.

God bless our fearless military, and God bless America."