Lawsuit filed against City of Phoenix and police officers accused of breaking a teen's wrist in 2024 call

PHOENIX — A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Phoenix and police officers accused of breaking a 16-year-old’s wrist and encouraging child abuse during a 2024 call at a Phoenix home.

A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Phoenix and police officers. ABC15 first broke this story in February, and was the first outlet to share new video of the incident in August when attorneys for Nino submitted a Notice of Claim, a precursor to a lawsuit. Last week, attorneys formally filed that lawsuit.

Body camera footage given to ABC15 by the teen's lawyer shows officers encouraging the teen's father to drag the teen.

“You drag him. You hit him. He is a child. He only has rights from the government; he has no rights from you,” the officer is heard saying.

“They can call child services, but if they see you’re disciplining him, they’ll throw it in the shredder,” the officer said.

After that, the father asks the officers to go upstairs to take Nino's phone. While upstairs, Nino asks the officers if it is OK for his father to tackle and hit him, and an officer tells him it is OK.

“Your dad should beat you,” the officer is heard saying. “Other than sending you to the hospital, your dad should beat you.”

Eventually, an argument arises over who paid for Nino's cell phone. Nino maintains he paid for the cell phone service, but the father said he bought the phone. An officer is seen on the body camera footage grabbing the phone out of Nino's hand, and then Nino turns back towards the officer, reaching for it.

From there, the officers take Nino to the ground and place him under arrest for aggravated assault, accusing Nino of pushing them. Wulkan says charges were filed but were eventually dropped.

